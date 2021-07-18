Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 148.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $203.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

