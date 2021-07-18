Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $232.50 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.29 and a fifty-two week high of $239.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.