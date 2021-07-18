Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $848,000 in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 62,899 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $139.88 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $177.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.01.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

