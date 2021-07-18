Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $965,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,362 shares of company stock worth $18,672,161 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $106.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

