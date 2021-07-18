Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $199,794,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 471.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 10.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 565,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,074,000 after acquiring an additional 52,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.6% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $687.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $675.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $723.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

