Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 1,571 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $294.63 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $169.08 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.55. The company has a market cap of $346.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

