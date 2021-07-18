Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 172,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after acquiring an additional 46,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.45 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

