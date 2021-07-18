AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at $132,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,830 shares of company stock worth $3,312,075. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. FMR LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.74. 239,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,965. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $99.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

