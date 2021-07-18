Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,805 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.30% of Amphenol worth $117,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Amphenol by 238.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 56,985 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amphenol by 157.6% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 151,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 92,639 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,078,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,122,000 after buying an additional 540,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. 6,456,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.87. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $71.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

