Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post sales of $442.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $446.80 million and the lowest is $436.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $410.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $171.67. 495,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,289. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.33.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $4,593,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

