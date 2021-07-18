Analysts Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

KEX stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.29. 1,218,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,617. Kirby has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after acquiring an additional 376,614 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its position in Kirby by 37.7% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after acquiring an additional 591,674 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kirby by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 902,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,767,000 after acquiring an additional 66,599 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.