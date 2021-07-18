Analysts Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. V.F. posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

VFC stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.42. 2,502,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,021. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573,399 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,020,000 after acquiring an additional 56,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

