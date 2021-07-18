Analysts Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce $50.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.17 million and the highest is $51.47 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $56.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $209.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.99 million to $210.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $218.18 million, with estimates ranging from $215.96 million to $220.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AINV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AINV stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

