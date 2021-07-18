Analysts Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.73. Comcast posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,409,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,646,147. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $42,884,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

