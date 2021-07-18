Analysts Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Billion

Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report $6.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the lowest is $6.65 billion. Danaher posted sales of $5.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $27.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.57 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.70 billion to $29.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.19.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 9.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.57. The firm has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher has a 12 month low of $188.07 and a 12 month high of $286.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

