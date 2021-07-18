Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to announce earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.53. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.95.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $148.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of -390.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

