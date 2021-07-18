Analysts Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.12. 392,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,285. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,904 over the last 90 days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,343,000 after acquiring an additional 168,037 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 36,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

