Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post $256.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.20 million to $258.84 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $222.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.72. 294,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Article: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.