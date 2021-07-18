Analysts Set Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) PT at C$10.64

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDT shares. ATB Capital increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BDT opened at C$8.38 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$5.92 and a 12-month high of C$9.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The company has a market cap of C$444.47 million and a PE ratio of 9.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.42%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

