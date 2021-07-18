Analysts Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target at $31.40

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE CWEN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $137,658.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $810,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

