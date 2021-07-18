Analysts Set Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT at $26.33

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLB traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. 340,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.95. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.