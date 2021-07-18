Analysts Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price at $271.15

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $282.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.15, a P/E/G ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $298.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

