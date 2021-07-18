Analysts Set Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target at $4.18

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.19.

MGDPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Marathon Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS:MGDPF opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.