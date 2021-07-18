Analysts Set Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Target Price at $22.13

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 95.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 348,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 648.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 103,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 34.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 74,284 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 59.8% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after buying an additional 601,417 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 4.33. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.