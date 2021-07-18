Analysts Set Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Target Price at $41.80

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

RPTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 497,057 shares of company stock worth $16,703,808. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.72. 153,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,761. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.