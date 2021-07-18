AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,669 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

AU stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

