Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.1% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 130.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $288,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,194,775.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,928 shares of company stock valued at $10,193,512. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

