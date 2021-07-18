Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.7% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.32.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

