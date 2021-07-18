Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.79. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,671 shares of company stock worth $68,992,295. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $40,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $5.02 on Friday, reaching $128.18. 8,190,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,787. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

