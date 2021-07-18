Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APRE. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of APRE stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.01. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 632,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 340,080 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

