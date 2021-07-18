AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) EVP Mark E. Thompson Sells 131,185 Shares

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 131,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $2,066,163.75.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,870. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $115,276,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 193.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

