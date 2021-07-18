Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Down 49.4% in June

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

APTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 182,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

