APYSwap Hits Market Cap of $2.41 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $704,764.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00101291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00146819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,640.60 or 1.00339258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,422,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

