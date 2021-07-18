AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 331,876 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 122.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 331,876 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amphenol worth $39,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Shares of APH opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $71.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.