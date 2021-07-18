AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 980,711 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 178.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,529,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 980,711 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $33,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

