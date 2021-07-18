AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 72,222 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,222 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Simon Property Group worth $33,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 49,886 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPG opened at $124.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.42. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

