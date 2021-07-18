AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,707 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Herman Miller worth $37,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth about $32,992,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 24.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 779,067 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 521,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $43.04 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLHR. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

