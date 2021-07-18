AQR Capital Management LLC Has $29.84 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $29,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $157.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $199.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.67.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

