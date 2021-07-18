AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $38,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.30. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

