AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242,371 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Alliance Data Systems worth $31,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,685,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,228,000 after purchasing an additional 597,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arctis Global LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,989 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Argus increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

ADS stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.98. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

