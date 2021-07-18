ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Citigroup

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen upped their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered ArcBest from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upped their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,903,536 shares of company stock valued at $225,795,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

