ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $31.15

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.15, but opened at $30.41. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 412 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 364,199 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,587,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

