ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $31.15

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.15, but opened at $30.41. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 412 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.98.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.07.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.47%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 364,199 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,587,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
