Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Update

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,591,100 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the June 15th total of 869,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARNGF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

