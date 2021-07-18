Arqma Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $327,658.40 and $4,521.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,507.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,870.46 or 0.05936585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.00 or 0.01377455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00373089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00130488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.57 or 0.00623879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00387396 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00291264 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,036,470 coins and its circulating supply is 9,991,927 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

