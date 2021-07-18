Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 71,200 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.05% of Performance Food Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

PFGC opened at $45.36 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

