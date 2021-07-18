Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156,745 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.74% of Consolidated Communications worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth $658,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 150,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $8.59 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $687.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $324.77 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNSL shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.