Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $4.58 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

NYSE BYD opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.73. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.