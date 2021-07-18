Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 366,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after buying an additional 2,370,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ING Groep by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE:ING opened at $12.26 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.95.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.