Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,000 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.19% of Rocky Brands worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCKY shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

