Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $4.19 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 219.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 85.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 52.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.33. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.32%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

